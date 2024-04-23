South Star Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, Jane’s Addiction, Beck & More

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 23rd, 2024 - 5:33 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

photo credit: Marv Watson

At John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama the South Star Festival is set to take place on onSeptember 28-29. The festival is featuring blink-182, Gwen Stefani and many many more.

The music officer for the city of Huntsville made the following statement:

The fact that C3 Presents is jumping headfirst into the development of our music ecosystem and the investment they’re making into Huntsville speaks volumes about our current reputation and trajectory towards being a world class music city. Year one of the South Star Festival boasts a mind-blowing array of superstar talent that is sure to appeal to a broad audience and inject millions of dollars into our local economy. The epic scale and quality of product C3 produces will elevate our entire music landscape. Artists talk to each other about their experiences, and it’s obvious these artists have all heard good things about Huntsville. It’s an exciting time for music in Huntsville, and we look forward to welcoming music fans and visitors alike to John Hunt Park in September!”

– Matt Mandrella (Music Officer, City of Huntsville)

This festival is going to play on our sense of nostalgia. Blink-182 is one of the stars of pop-punk in the late 90s-2ooos and could be considered a staple for the sound of that era. Gwen Stefani was in the band No Doubt in the 90s, in the early 2000s was a pop sensation, and currently is writing music with Blake Shelton. Jane’s Addiction and Jimmy Eat World both fit in well on this bill, considering their genre. This is not the first time some of these artists have co-headlined together.

The presale takes place Thursday, April 25 from 10am ET to 10:40am ET and prices will increase on Thursday, April 25 at 10:40am EST when the public On-Sale begins. Tickets for General Admission, GA+, VIP and South Star’s Platinum package will be available on Thursday, April 25 at 10:40 am ET at SouthStarFestival.com.