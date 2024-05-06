BeachLife Festival Organizers Cancel Remainder Of Sunday Performances Due To Strong Winds

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 12:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to ktla.com, on May 5 strong winds caused cancellations and damage across Southern California. The gusty winds also caused BeachLife Festival to cancel a portion of yesterday’s performances. Festival organizers initially announced on social media that there would be a one hour evacuation from the location due to the blowing winds. Officials later elected to cancel the rest of the event due to the storm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeachLife Festival (@beachlifefestival)

“It is with great sadness that we must cancel our programming at BeachLife this Sunday evening due to a serious wind event that put the general public at risk. While we take extraordinary measures to keep our fans, staff, and artists safe, and while absolutely none of our engineered structures or systems failed, winds quickly reached very dangerous speeds and we put safety first.” said festival organizers.

The music festival continues with: “Alongside the Redondo Beach Police and Fire Department Chiefs, our Ownership made a collective decision that to continue would be unsafe and put people’s lives at risk. Reopening was not possible.”

Although BeachLife Festival stated that the decision to cancel was for the safety of festival goers, some people on social media voiced their thoughts with organizers: “All of the winds completely calmed down by approximately 7:30. Beach Life canceled too soon! … Refunds must be made as the decision to cancel was very premature.” said an Instagram user.

Also there have been unconfirmed reports that the cancellation occurred during ZZ Top’s performance. Some social media users are upset they missed scheduled performers Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, the Fleet Foxes and Sashamon.