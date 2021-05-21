BeachLife Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Jane’s Addiction, Cage the Elephant and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Home News Roy Lott May 21st, 2021 - 9:25 AM

Redondo Beach’s BeachLife Festival has revealed its 2021 eclectic lineup. Los Angeles’ very own Janes Addiction will headline the three-day festival alongside Counting Crows and Ziggy and Stephen Marley, who will also be playing Bob Marley songs through his set. Other acts include Cage the Elephant, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Silversun Pickups, Gary Clark Jr., Portugal. The Man and Thievery Corporation to name a few. Check out the full lineup below.

The festival will take place September 10-12 on Redondo Beach, with passes on sale now starting at $350. Festival-goers can purchase passes here. According to Billboard, the festival will mark Jane’s Addiction’s first performance in four years and marks the festival’s second year. The festival will also have SideStage Experience restaurant that is an exclusive 50-seat, high-end restaurant that sits on the festival’s main stage. A team of California-based chefs, led by South Bay’s own David LeFevre (Beach Post, Fishing with Dynamite) will curate the menu throughout the festival.

Compared to its first year, the festival will also be adding a fourth stage called the SpeakEasy stage that will feature stripped-down acoustic sets from famous musicians, surfers, and skaters on an intimate level for fans. It will also include an art show from the artists on the lineup as well as local artists in Los Angeles, CA. The lineups for this stage have yet to be announced.

2020’s lineup featured Steve Miller Band, Counting Crows and Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley’s Bob Marley celebration but was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. 2019’s edition featured Brian Wilson, Willie Nelson & Family and Violent Femmes.

