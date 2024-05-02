Iggy Pop Teams Up With Siouxsie Sioux For Collaborative Rendition Of “The Passenger”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 2nd, 2024 - 5:55 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to consequence.net, Siouxsie Sioux and Iggy Pop have shared their musical talents for a new advertisement for Magnum Ice Cream. The duo teamed up for a duet version of Pop’s 1977 song “The Passenger” and the composition was arranged by composer Sarah deCourcy, which reimagines the song in an ethereal setting with a slower tempo and a silky and delicate sound of harp and string playing. Also the vocal performance from Pop and Sioux is wonderful by how both vocalists take turns singing lines from the verses before delivering “La la la la” together.

Released April for Magnum Ice Cream’s “Pleasure Express” campaign, the song is the first new recording from Sioux since her 2015 single, “Love Crime.” While speaking about the duet, Sioux says: “I love this song, and I’ve always loved Iggy’s voice. I adore how instinctive and spontaneous it all feels and to hear my voice with Iggy’s is such a dream.”

Pop adds with: “Siouxsie can sing like a bird. I’ve always thought she was a great lady,” he said. “Her version of the song was already special, but what happened here, singing together, is really unique. Like ‘Volare,’ the orchestral treatment and marriage of voices flies free, in a spirit of joy.”

