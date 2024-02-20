No Values Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Dillinger Escape Plan, Turnstile, Iggy Pop & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Goldenvoice, the promoter behind Coachella, Stagecoach, Cruel World, Just Like Heaven, and more, has announced the music festival No Value will be taking place on Saturday, June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex. For one day only, many of the greatest punk bands of all time will perform on four stages. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 23 at 11 a.m. PT by clicking HERE

Performing at the event will be Dillinger Escape Plan, Turnstile, Iggy Pop, The Original Misfts, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Sublime, Power Trip, The Damned, Joyce Manor, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag and others.

Viagra Boys, Fidlar, Fear, The Dickies, T.S.O.L., The Bronx, The Jesus Lizard, L7, Scowl, The Dead Milkman, The Exploited, The Lawrence Arms, The Vandals and many more will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat