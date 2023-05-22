Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2023 - 11:54 AM

According to stereogum.com after the threat of electrical storms causing Cruel World to end before her headlining set on last Saturday night, Siouxsie Sioux played a make-up show on the festival grounds last night. The artist got to play an extended set which went longer than what she would have done.

Sioux performed “Night Shift,” “Arabian Knights,” “Face to Face,” “Cities in Dust,” “Christine,” “Happy House,” the Banshees’s cover of “Dear Prudence” and more.

For her second encore, Sioux ended the show with the churning tune “Israel,” which is a song she and her Banshees released in 1980. The singer has not performed the tune since she performed at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013.

During her performance at Cruel World, Sioux did not perform the Banshees’ s cover of “The Passenger” nor did she come out when Iggy Pop performed the “The Passenger” during his make-up set right before Sioux’s performance.

Setlist

1 “Night Shift”

2 “Arabian Knights”

3 “Here Comes That Day”

4 “Kiss Them for Me”

5 “Dear Prudence”

6 “Face To Face”

7 “Loveless”

8 “Land’s End”

9 “Cities In Dust”

10 “But Not Them”

11 “Sin In My Heart”

12 “Christine”

13 “Happy House”

14 “Into A Swan”

15 “About To Happen”

16 “Spellbound”

17 “Israel”