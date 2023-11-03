Iggy Pop & Trevor Horn Team Up On New Cover Of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 3rd, 2023 - 6:19 PM

Iggy Pop, the American musician and actor. Originally known for his role as the lyricist in proto-punk band The Stooges which formed in 1967 and have dispersed and reunited many times since.

Iggy Pop has joined forces with to share a gritty cover of ‘Personal Jesus’.

Introduced by Depeche Mode in 1990, the track has since gained popularity and has been covered by an extensive list of musicians.

Now, Iggy Pop is the latest to cover the iconic track, joining forces with Trevor Horn to create a tenacious, shabby version of the original.

Surprisingly, the cover alongside the renowned record producer and musician marks the first time Iggy Pop has put his name to the track. This version is strikingly more rooted in folk and a rock spin in comparison to the original.

Iggy said: ‘I’ve heard the track, I’m going to do three takes where I gradually get crazier and crazier and then a fourth take where I speak it and that will be it.’