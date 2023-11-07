Marianne Faithfull tribute album announced “The Faithfull” Featuring Cat Power w/ Iggy Pop, Peaches w/ Shirley Manson & tons more

Home News Savanna Henderson November 7th, 2023 - 4:01 PM

In a heartfelt tribute to the iconic Marianne Faithfull, an extraordinary musical compilation titled “The Faithfull” has been unveiled. This album is set to celebrate the enduring legacy of the legendary artist, featuring a remarkable lineup of musicians paying homage to her timeless work. While we eagerly await the official press release for all the details, let’s take a sneak peek into what this remarkable tribute album has in store.

As anticipation builds for “The Faithfull,” fans are treated to a tantalizing look at the album cover, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable listening experience.

While we eagerly await the official press release for the complete album information, here’s a standard format glimpse of the expected track

Disc One – Side A

1. “As Tears Go By” – Tracy Bonham

2. “This Little Bird” – Tanya Donelly & the Parkington Sisters

3. “Summer Nights” – Josie Cotton

4. “Sister Morphine” – Sylvia Black

5. “Working Class Hero” – Cat Power & Iggy Pop

Disc One – Side B

6. “Why D’Ya Do It” – Shirley Manson & Peaches

7. “Brain Drain” – Pom Poms

8. “Guilt” – Bush Tetras

9. “Broken English” – Joan As Policewoman

10. “The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan” – Tammy Faye Starlite & Barry Reynolds

Disc Two – Side C

11. “Over Here (No Time For Justice)” – Honeychild Coleman

12. “Times Square” – Adele Bertei

13. “Strange Weather” – Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos

14. “Love, Life, and Money” – Lydia Lunch

15. “Vagabond Ways” – Cynthia Ross (the B Girls) & Tim Bovaconti

Disc Two – Side D

16. “Sliding Through Life on Charm” – Donita Sparks

17. “Sex With Strangers” – Miss Guy

18. “Kissin’ Time” – FaithNYC

19. “Before The Poison” – Feminine Aggression

