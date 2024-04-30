Marilyn Manson Announces First Headlining Tour Dates Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 3:32 PM

According to revolvermag.com, last month Marilyn Manson announced his first tour since 2019, which is a summer 2024 support slot opening for Five Finger Death Punch alongside Slaughter to Prevail. Now, Manson has announced three headlining shows that will go down during off days from that tour which marks the artist’s first headlining gigs since 2019.

Manson’s career has been on been quiet since he was accused by numerous women of alleged sexual abuse in early 2021, most notably with Evan Rachel Wood. Because of the court battles, Manson has not performed a show since 2019 or released any music since his 2020 album, We Are Chaos.

Marilyn Manson Tour Dates

8/3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

8/17 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

9/1 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Theatre

