Marilyn Manson To Join Five Finger Death Punch On Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Marilyn Manson will be joining Five Finger Death Punch this summer for their Slaughter to Prevail tour. According to Loudwire, Manson announced his touring return in a simple tweet with the tour poster and a link to the tickets. This will be Manson’s first tour since 2019. In 2020, he began promoting his album We are Chaos when he faced multiple sexual abuse and assault allegations that resulted in him losing his agent, label, and T.V. roles, as well as facing legal trouble. Manson has been able to wrap up most of these cases in 2023, and currently is only having to pay through community service and reimbursement legal fees.
The tour will start on August 2 in Pennsylvania, before making its way around the U.S., briefly dipping into Canada, and ending on September 19 in Texas. Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 11.
Slaughter to Prevail 2024 Tour Dates
02/08/24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
04/08/24 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium (w/Metallica)*
05/08/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07/08/24 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre
08/08/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
10/08/24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp
11/08/24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (w/Metallica)*
13/08/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
14/08/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
16/08/24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
18/08/24 – Minneapolis, MM – US Bank Stadium (w/Metallica)*
19/08/24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
21/08/24 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
22/08/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
24/08/24 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre*
25/08/24 – Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium (w/Metallica)*
27/08/24 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena*
29/08/24 – Airway Heights, WA – NorthQuest
31/08/24 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
01/09/24 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (w/Metallica)*
03/09/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
04/09/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp
06/09/24 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
08/09/24 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden
10/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp
11/09/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
13/09/24 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
15/09/24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
16/09/24 – Biloxi, MI – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
18/09/24 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
19/09/24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
*Marilyn Manson will not be performing at dates marked with an asterisk