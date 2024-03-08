mxdwn Music

Marilyn Manson To Join Five Finger Death Punch On Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

March 8th, 2024 - 9:22 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Marilyn Manson will be joining Five Finger Death Punch this summer for their Slaughter to Prevail tour. According to Loudwire, Manson announced his touring return in a simple tweet with the tour poster and a link to the tickets. This will be Manson’s first tour since 2019. In 2020, he began promoting his album We are Chaos when he faced multiple sexual abuse and assault allegations that resulted in him losing his agent, label, and T.V. roles, as well as facing legal trouble. Manson has been able to wrap up most of these cases in 2023, and currently is only having to pay through community service and reimbursement legal fees.  

The tour will start on August 2 in Pennsylvania, before making its way around the U.S., briefly dipping into Canada, and ending on September 19 in Texas. Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 11. 

Slaughter to Prevail 2024 Tour Dates 

02/08/24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 

04/08/24 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium (w/Metallica)* 

05/08/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center 

07/08/24 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre 

08/08/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center 

10/08/24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp 

11/08/24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (w/Metallica)* 

13/08/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp 

14/08/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 

16/08/24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center 

18/08/24 – Minneapolis, MM – US Bank Stadium (w/Metallica)* 

19/08/24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena 

21/08/24 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center 

22/08/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena 

24/08/24 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre* 

25/08/24 – Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium (w/Metallica)* 

27/08/24 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena* 

29/08/24 – Airway Heights, WA – NorthQuest 

31/08/24 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp 

01/09/24 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (w/Metallica)* 

03/09/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater 

04/09/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp 

06/09/24 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center 

08/09/24 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden 

10/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp 

11/09/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre 

13/09/24 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater 

15/09/24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre 

16/09/24 – Biloxi, MI – Mississippi Coast Coliseum 

18/09/24 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater 

19/09/24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

*Marilyn Manson will not be performing at dates marked with an asterisk 

