Marilyn Manson To Join Five Finger Death Punch On Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Juliana Smith March 8th, 2024 - 9:22 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Marilyn Manson will be joining Five Finger Death Punch this summer for their Slaughter to Prevail tour. According to Loudwire, Manson announced his touring return in a simple tweet with the tour poster and a link to the tickets. This will be Manson’s first tour since 2019. In 2020, he began promoting his album We are Chaos when he faced multiple sexual abuse and assault allegations that resulted in him losing his agent, label, and T.V. roles, as well as facing legal trouble. Manson has been able to wrap up most of these cases in 2023, and currently is only having to pay through community service and reimbursement legal fees.

The tour will start on August 2 in Pennsylvania, before making its way around the U.S., briefly dipping into Canada, and ending on September 19 in Texas. Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 11.

Slaughter to Prevail 2024 Tour Dates

02/08/24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

04/08/24 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium (w/Metallica)*

05/08/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

07/08/24 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre

08/08/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

10/08/24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp

11/08/24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (w/Metallica)*

13/08/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

14/08/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

16/08/24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

18/08/24 – Minneapolis, MM – US Bank Stadium (w/Metallica)*

19/08/24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

21/08/24 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

22/08/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

24/08/24 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre*

25/08/24 – Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium (w/Metallica)*

27/08/24 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena*

29/08/24 – Airway Heights, WA – NorthQuest

31/08/24 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

01/09/24 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (w/Metallica)*

03/09/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

04/09/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp

06/09/24 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

08/09/24 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden

10/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp

11/09/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

13/09/24 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

15/09/24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

16/09/24 – Biloxi, MI – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18/09/24 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

19/09/24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion