Marilyn Manson Fined & Sentenced To Community Service For 2019 Spitting Incident

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 11:08 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to thefader.com, artist Marilyn Manson has been fined for allegedly spitting on a camerawoman during a 2019 live performance in Gilford, New Hampshire. The 54 year old artist will pay $1400 for the misdemeanor and must also carry out 20 hours of community service in California, which is where he lives.

Manson was in court on September 18 where he only spoke only to confirm his name and to state that he understood the sentence. Before the case reaches trial, the artist had allegedly pleaded not guilty but allegedly changed the plea to no contest, which means Manson was not required to admit guilt.

The alleged incident took place on August 19 while photographer Susan Fountain took pictures of Manson‘s performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

The police investigator allegedly explained during the trial that Manson had allegedly spat a “big lougee” at Fountain before returning to where she was standing.

Then Manson allegedly blocked one of his nostrils and allegedly started blowing a “significant amount of mucus” on the photographer. It has been reported that Manson allegedly pointed and laughed while he walking away to continue the concert.

In a statement read in court, Fountain said: “I’ve never been humiliated or treated like I was by this defendant. For him to spit on me and blow his nose on me was the most disgusting thing a human being has ever done.”