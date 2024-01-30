Judge Orders Marilyn Manson To Pay Evan Rachel Wood’s Legal Fees After Defamation Claims Dismissal

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2024 - 12:22 PM

According to stereogum.com, Marilyn Manson’s alleged lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood was mostly dismissed by a Los Angeles judge. The musician allegedly claimed that Wood allegedly “recruited, coordinated and pressured” women to make alleged false statements about Manson. And now, the artist has been ordered to cover the actress’s legal fees.

According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County Superior, Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet, has ordered Manson to reimburse Wood $326,956 for defending herself from the alleged defamation and alleged emotional distress claims. Beaudet eliminated a little over $60,000 of the original ask due to some of the descriptions of the billed hours being too “vague.”

Also Wood and her friend, Illma Gore, are still facing alleged claims about allegedly conspiring to hack into Manson’s computer to allegedly impersonate the artist online and allegedly make a “swatting” call that caused police to show up at the singer’s house. A trial is set for May 1.

