According to pitchfork.com, the alleged lawsuit that was allegedly filed by Marilyn Manson‘s former personal alleged assistant Ashley Walters back in 2021 was allegedly dismissed last year when a judge allegedly ruled the alleged lawsuit allegedly exceeded California’s two year statute of limitations. The appeals court alleged reversal allegedly noted that the alleged lawsuit is allegedly protected by the alleged delayed discovery rule as Walters allegedly argued that alleged trauma allegedly led her to allegedly suppress the alleged memories until 2020.

In the following statement Walters’s attorney James Vagnini says: “We believe this ruling makes certain that courts must factor in trauma induced repression into the legal reasoning why survivors often come forward years after their trauma to raise claims. This clears a path, much like many of the newly passed laws sweeping the country, allowing victims of sexual assault and harassment to raise their claims against their abusers when they are able to, not by a deadline set by statute.”

Manson has allegedly settled two lawsuits over alleged rape this year. One was allegedly filed by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco and another was allegedly filed by a woman who was allegedly referred to as Jane Doe. Ashley Morgan Smithline’s alleged 2021 lawsuit against Manson was allegedly dismissed and then Morgan allegedly later on recanted her allegations. This year Manson was allegedly was sued by another Jane Doe who alleged grooming and alleged abuse that began when she was allegedly a minor. The musician’s alleged defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood is allegedly ongoing.

