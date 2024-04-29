Kanye West Sued For Alleged Racial Discrimination By Former Employee

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2024 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to NME, Kanye West is allegedly being sued for alleged racial discrimination by one of his former security guard Benjamin Deshon Provo. In the filing, the former employee claims that the artist allegedly subjected his Black employees to “less favorable treatment than their White counterparts” and People has reported that the lawsuit also claims that West allegedly “frequently screamed at and berated Black employees” and allegedly fired Provo for allegedly refusing to cut his dreadlocks.

In the lawsuit, the former employee accuses West of allegedly demonstrating a “stark difference” in the way he allegedly treated his Black employees compared to other members of staff, and claims that the rapper was “always abrupt, abrasive, and demeaning of Plaintiff and his Black counterparts. Also Provo allegedly accuses West of making “anyone associated with Donda dispose of books related to Martin Luther King, Jr, Malcolm X, and other prominent figures in the Black community” and allegedly paying him less than non-Black employees “for no discernible reason.”

Also Provo alleges that he complained to his line manager about the alleged pay disparity and was allegedly told not to raise the topic with West. Shortly after the alleged conversation, the former employee allegedly saw an alleged “decrease in his paychecks”, which his white colleagues allegedly did not experience.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback