Former Employee Sues Kanye West Over Alleged Workplace Violations, Claims Physical Violence Threat

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 2nd, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Kanye West is currently under legal scrutiny for alleged improper treatment of his employees. Kanye West (formally known as Ye) is the founder of the Donda Academy, a Christian private school in Simi Valley, California, as well as the face of the Yeezy collaboration known for their sneakers and apparel.

Trevor Phillips, the plaintiff in the case, is a former employee of West’s and claimed that Ye’s response to feedback was abusive and merciless. The LA times goes into much more detail on the case here

Phillips began working for Ye in 2022 in various capacities for the Yeezy brand. After several of West’s brand partners distanced themselves from Yeezy, Phillips found himself working for the Donda academy. Allegedly, Phillips was asked to perform unsafe tasks, was privy to sensitive and inappropriate information. The reason for the suit being not only a hostile work environment, but personal threats being made to Phillips in which he claims West publicly threatened to, “…punch him in the face”

As of now, nobody on West’s side of the case has been available for comments.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback