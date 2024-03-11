Kanye West Becomes First Rapper To Top Hot 100 In Three Separate Decades

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 2:19 PM

According to billboard.com, Kanye West’s and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival,” featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, has reached to number one from the number two spot 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song marks West’s fifth number one and $ign’s second, as well as the first each for Kid and Carti. Also West has extended his Hot 100 number one’s to over 20 years, becoming the first rap artist to achieve it.

“Carnival,” which becomes the 1,165 number one in the Hot 100’s 65 year history, drew 33.7 million streams (up 4%) and 3.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 85%) and sold 3,000 downloads (up 15%) in the March 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track was released on West’s and $ign’s collaborative album Vultures 1, on the former’s YZY label. The set debuted at number one on the February 24 dated Billboard 200 chart and led for two weeks, where it held at number three in its fourth week on the list.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming radio airplay, sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers. Digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations.

All charts dated March 16, 2024 will update on tomorrow, March 12. For all chart news, people can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. The single adds a third week atop the Streaming Songs chart and jumps 19-13 for a new high on Digital Song Sales.