Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Appeared At Rolling Loud California With No Microphones, Used Pre Recorded Tracks

Juliana Smith March 15th, 2024 - 9:23 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

On March 14, Vultures, a rap duo composed of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign delivered a lackluster set for their headlining performance at the Rolling Loud California Festival. The pair came out with no microphones dressed in black hooded outfits as pre-recorded tracks from their newest album Vultures 1 played on the venue’s speakers. According to Variety, once the album was over, the rappers left the stage early and a DJ took over, washing the stage with dry ice while playing some of West’s older hits.

Both the Vultures duo and West himself have been the subjects of hot headlines in the news throughout the past year. The Vultures 1 album had been delayed multiple times since August of 2023, and once it was released in February, distributor FUGA released a statement claiming that they intended to remove the album from streaming platforms due to it’s unapproved release status. Furthermore, the Vultures 1 Track “Good (Don’t Die)” may be facing a lawsuit, as Donna Summer’s estate has filed one claiming that the track allegedly illegally uses Summer’s hit “I Feel Love”. West himself has been under fire for the past year due to continuously making comments that have been labeled antisemitic, resulting in him being dropped by his label and losing all of his company endorsements, notably one with Adidas.

Responses to the festival appearance have been mixed, with some fans defending the duo and others expressing disappointment and anger. West sees no wrong with his headlining show, telling Big Boy TV that “People just came for the experience.”