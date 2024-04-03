Knocked Loose Shares Exhilarating New Single & Video “Don’t Reach For Me”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 3rd, 2024 - 5:46 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Knocked Loose has officially released their new single, “Don’t Reach For Me” and its accompanying music video, and it’s already getting us up on our feet!

The band’s lead singer, Bryan Garris, describes this track as “the meanest song I’ve ever written,” according to a recent press release. Garris elaborates, saying that he wrote this song about “someone who tried their hardest to come into my life and mess with two out of the three closest people I have.”

Well, we can definitely feel that rage when we listen ourselves! The track has the same attack that Knocked Loose usually brings to every song, and we can already hear fans screaming along at future performances.

The song comes ahead of the release of their new album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which will be available on May 10th. Guitarist Issac Hale describes their approach to creating the album in a recent press release, saying, “on this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point. Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

With song like this, and their previous single, “Blinding Faith,” this new album is absolutely going to knock fans of their feet!

