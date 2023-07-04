Knocked Loose and SeeYouSpaceCowboy Members Collaborate On New “7 Stitches” Cover

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Metalcore band Knocked Loose and hardcore punk band SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared a face smacking cover of Disembodied’s song “7 Stitches.” The track was recorded as part of the Two Minutes To Late Night Cover Series called “Hardcore Forever.”

As a whole, the cover of “7 Stitches” is wonderful by how the instrumentation and vocal performance brings in a strong kick mix of metal and punk music. Connie Sgarbossa (SeeYouSpaceCowboy), Will Putney (Fit For An Autopsy), Isaac Hale (Knocked Loose), Salem Vex (Bloodbather) and Craig Reynolds (Stray From The Path) merge their talents together to being an eye opening version of this song.

Right off the bat, the wild guitar notes and drum beat shakes the atmosphere with soul shaking sound while the vocal performance continues to dominate the ears with intense tones. This cover of “7 Stitches” is mind blowing and surely people will find themselves dazzled by the music while listening.