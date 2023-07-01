Knocked Loose Release Two Brand New Singles “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything is Quiet Now”

Home News Diana Bello July 1st, 2023 - 4:19 PM

According to the press release from Good and Gold Group, Knocked Loose has released new singles which are “ Deep in the Willow”, and “Everything is Quiet Now”. Knocked Loose has given out a statement in regard to the new singles they have recently released, “ “Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme,” Garris tells. “Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’ we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward – which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget,”