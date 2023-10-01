Z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Lineup Announced Featuring SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, One Republic & More

Home News Skyy Rincon October 1st, 2023 - 9:54 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Z100 has announced their annual Jingle Ball lineup. The 2o23 lineup features a star-studded cast of world class musicians including SZA, Olivia Rodrigo and One Republic.

The full lineup also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Melanie Martinez, Pentatonix, Doechii and David Kushner. The event is slated to take place on Friday, December 8 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the holiday concert go on sale for the general public on Friday, October 6 at noon EDT while a Capital One presale starts on Tuesday, October 3 at 10am EDT and ends on Thursday, October 5 at 10am EDT according to Ticketmaster.

Like past installments, Jingle Ball is also a touring event which runs through late November into mid-December in Tampa, Florida, Dallas, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Boston, Massachusetts, Washington, DC and Atlanta, Georgia. Other lineups include Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Paul Russell, Kaliii, Lawrence, Flo Rida, Lany, P1Harmony, Nicki Minaj, Usher, NCT Dream and Ice Spice.

Back in June, Olivia Rodrigo released “Vampire” from her brand new album Guts which arrived on September 8. Rodrigo had said that Jack White and St. Vincent served as advisors for the album’s production. Prior to the record’s release, Rodrigo shared “Bad Idea Right” and “Get Him Back.” Last month, the singer announced her Guts 2024 world tour with support from The Breeders, Remi Wolf and Pinkpantheress. She also added 18 new dates to the trek including two new shows at the Kia Forum in L.A.