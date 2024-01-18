Norah Jones Announces New Album Visions For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Running”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 18th, 2024 - 5:19 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On March 8, nine time GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter, and pianist Norah Jones will release her ninth solo studio album Visions, which is a collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels. Visions is a vibrant and joyous 12 song set that finds Jones singing about feeling free, wanting to dance, making it right, and acceptance of what life brings.

The album is the yang to the yin that was Pick Me Up Off The Floor, which was Jones’s last album of new original songs that was released early in the pandemic lockdown of 2020 and foreshadowed many of the dark emotions of that period.

“The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and ‘Running’ was one of them where you’re half asleep and kind of jolted awake,” says Jones. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.” said Jones.

In light of the album announcement. Jones has shared the official video for the lead single “Running.” The song was co written by Jones and Michels and it features Jones on vocals, piano, guitar, and bass, with Leon on drums and baritone saxophone.

Visions Track List

Side A

All This Time (Norah Jones/Leon Michels) Staring at the Wall (Norah Jones/Leon Michels) Paradise (Norah Jones/Leon Michels) Queen of the Sea (Norah Jones) Visions (Norah Jones) Running (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

Side B

I Just Wanna Dance (Norah Jones/Leon Michels/Homer Steinweiss) I’m Awake (Norah Jones) Swept Up in the Night (Norah Jones/Leon Michels) On My Way (Norah Jones/Pete Remm) Alone With My Thoughts (Norah Jones/Leon Michels) That’s Life (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)