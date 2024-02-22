Norah Jones Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Staring At The Wall”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 22nd, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Norah Jones has shared her spirited new song “Staring at the Wall” along with an accompanying video, which was directed by Jones and Kyle Paas. The music video features studio footage as well as Norah’s handwritten lyrics. “Staring at the Wall” isthe second track to be revealed from Jones’s album,Visions, which comes out March 8 on Blue Note Records. A collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels, the album was introduced last month with the lead single “Running.”

In light of song and music video release, Jones has also announced her Summer 2024 North American tour dates which kick off in late June and include sets at the Montreal International Jazz Festival and Chicago’s Ravinia Festival. Jones will be performing in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Ticket pre sales begin February 27 with a general on sale March 1. Visit norahjones.com for more information.

Nora Jones Tour Date

6/27 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

6/29 – Ottawa Jazz Festival – Ottawa, ON

6/30 – Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/2 – Festival International de Jazz de Montréal – Montreal, QC

7/5 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

7/6 – Artpark Main Stage – Buffalo, NY

7/8 – Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts – Pittsburgh, PA

7/10 – Rose Music Center at The Heights – Huber Heights, OH

7/11 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

7/13 – Kresge Auditorium – Interlochen, MI

7/14 – Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL

7/22 – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO

7/23 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

7/25 – Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT

7/26 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID

7/27 – Wine Country Amphitheater – Walla Walla, WA

7/29 – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater – Seattle, WA

7/30 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8/1 – The Cuthbert Amphitheater – Eugene, OR

8/3 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

8/4 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

8/6 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA