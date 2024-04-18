Shannon & The Clams Share Reflective New Single & Video “Big Wheel”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 1:24 PM

Shannon & The Clams released their latest single “Big Wheel,” which will be featured on their upcoming album, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, out May 10 through Easy Eye Sound. The track kicks off with a resounding Moog synthesizer instrumentals and vocals from guitarist Cody Blanchard.

On the track, Shannon & The Clams showcase their remarkable knack for making big, devastating feelings more tangible through upbeat melodies and creating a place for listeners to celebrate life.

In August 2022, singer and front woman Shannon Shaw’s world was turned inside out, with mere weeks to go until their wedding, the singer’s fiancé, Joe Haener, died in a horrific car accident. It was a devastating loss that hit Shannon & The Clams, who were all incredibly close with Haener.

Cue “Big Wheel” guitarist Cody response to Haener’s death was a meditation on how time and reality become distorted in the face of sudden loss. The lyrics ruminate on the feeling of helplessness as time marches on after someone dies, like the feeling of being strapped into a ferris wheel seat that you do not want to be on.

The song also explores the impotent desire to rewind time and to keep the gap between now and before as small as possible, like the urge to keep a child at a certain innocent age before the harshness of the world turns them cynical.