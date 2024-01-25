Shannon & The Clams Announce New Album The Moon Is In The Wrong Place For May 2024 Release, Shares Title Track & 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon January 25th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

California based indie band Shannon & the Clams have returned with the announcement of a brand new album entitled The Moon Is In The Wrong Place which is set to arrive on May 10 via The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach’s record label Easy Eye Sound. The record is being preceded by the release of the lead single and title track which is accompanied by a psychedelic music video.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the forthcoming album, keyboardist Will Sprott offered, “We all felt the urgency of making something that reckoned with this meteor that smashed into

our planet,” Sprott says. “This is the most focused record we’ve ever done, as far as everything

coming from a singular traumatic event.”

The band is also set to hit the road starting in March with performances at SXSW 2024. The tour will see them visit Arkansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario, Quebec, Massachusetts, New York, Washington DC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and British Columbia. The trek is scheduled to end with a final show at Fox Theatre in Oakland, California on October 19.

Shannon & The Clams 2024 North American Tour Dates

3/13-3/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/7 – Hot Springs, AR @ Ecliptic Festival

5/23 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

5/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

5/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

5/26 – Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

5/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

5/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

5/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/1 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

6/4 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/5 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

6/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/7 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

6/8 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *

6/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

6/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

6/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

10/4 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/5 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

10/7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/8 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Ballroom

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

10/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

* w/ Murder By Death