Shannon & The Clams Get Bad News in New Music Video for “Year Of The Spider”

Indie band Shannon & The Clams have released a brand new music video for their new single “Year of The Spider,” the 2nd single from their upcoming album of the same name. Year of The Spider is set to come out on August 20, 2021 via Easy Eye Sound.

On “Year of The Spider,” lead vocalist Shannon Shaw sings about all the bad news that she’s received within the last year or two. In the first verse she sings, “The one you love, he needs a doctor.” In a recent interview, Shannon explained that her dad was going through radiation treatment and that weighed heavily on her. She also said in the interview that she was “stalked by a peeping Tom for months,” referenced in the pre-chorus of the song, “Bad news came to my window.” For Shannon, it has been an “extremely intense time” in her life for the last year or two, and she puts it all out on this single.

But sonically, “Year of the Spider” does not have dark or heavy undertones. In fact, it’s led by an uptempo drum beat, a rhythmic, joyous piano melody and a fun, detuned guitar line. On top of all this, Shannon sings with command and flare, using a vocal melody that makes the listener feel good. The song leads into a euphoric call-and-response chorus where Shannon sings, “It’s the Year of the Spider,” followed by a trippy, reverb-doused response where we hear the lyrics, “Year of the Spider.” The music video for “Year of The Spider” shows the band playing the song in a forest clearing. There is a trippy element to the video as well, as it uses heavy saturation on the colors, includes a scene where eyes randomly appear in the video frame and ends with them riding a giant spider.

Along with the new music, the band has also confirmed that they will be going on a 17-date tour across the U.S. this year. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 am local time. Just last month, Shannon & The Clams released their first single for the album, “Midnight Wine.” Like their 2nd single, “Midnight Wine” combines psychedelic elements with blues and crunchy rock.

Shannon & The Clams 2021 Tour Dates

Fri-Sep-03 Seattle, WA The Neptune Theatre

Sat-Sep-04 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Thu-Sep-30 Tucson, AZ Club Congress Plaza

Fri-Oct-01 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

Tue-Oct-19 Washington, DC Black Cat

Wed-Oct-20 New York, NY Webster Hall

Thu-Oct-21 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

Fri-Oct-22 Boston, MA Royale

Sat-Oct-23 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sun-Oct-24 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Tue-Oct-26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Wed-Oct-27 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

Thu-Oct-28 Nashville, TN Basement East

Fri-Jan-07 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Sat-Jan-08 Visalia, CA The Cellar Door

Sun-Jan-09 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

Tue-Jan-11 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara