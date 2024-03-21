Shannon & The Clams Share Dreamy New Single “Real Or Magic”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Indie R&B group, Shannon and the Clams, have just released their new single, “Real Or Magic.” This track comes from their upcoming album, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, out on May 10th. “Real Or Magic” was written by the lead of the band, Shannon Shaw, about her late fiance “bathed in sunlight”.

The song begins with a simple drum beat and dreamy chords. A deep bassline comes in with the vocals creating a full sound. Background vocals fill even more space with ohs that complement the voice of the lead singer and bassist, Shannon Shaw. The soft doo-wop base of the song is met with elements of psychedelic rock which have molded together beautifully. The video for “Real Or Magic” shows Shaw as a glitched prom queen with the rest of the band clad in suits and corsages. Even Shaw’s dog, Spanky-Joe, makes a special appearance. The song seems to yearn for the presence of Shaw’s late fiance. “Real Or Magic” is the perfect slow-dance song that showcases the power of Shaw’s vocals and the band’s excellence.

Watch the video below.

