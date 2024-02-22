Shannon & The Clams Share New Single & Video “Bean Fields”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 22nd, 2024 - 5:47 PM

Shannon & The Clams are gearing up for the release of their new record, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, which will be out on May 10 through Easy Eye Sound. In light of the upcoming album, the band released the new single “Bean Fields,” alongside a immersive music video. The song is a beautiful and upbeat celebration of Joe Haener’s life and the video’s animations are truly incredible by how they are complete with dancing bugs in a lovely scenic pastoral storybook world.

Singer-bassist Shannon Shaw’s fiancé, Joe Haener tragically passed away in a car accident at his family’s farm in Aurora, Oregon in August 2022. The entire upcoming album honors Joe but “Bean Fields” is an emotional high point and a celebration of life. The sprawling bean fields Joe planted were the site of the tragedy, but they also symbolize his lasting impact on those around him.

The song’s sentimental value simultaneously makes it a beautiful, communal meeting ground for friends and family to drink wine, look up at the stars, and feel his presence. Chirping crickets and a welcoming “woo-hoo”’ immerse the listener into three minutes of triumphant bliss about living life to the fullest in the name of those that you’ve lost.