PVRIS Shares Cinematic New Video For “Burn The Witch”

Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2024 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

PVRIS has released the official music video for “Burning The Witch,”– which is a powerhouse all-female collab with Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis and experimental DJ, producer and vocalist Alice Longyu-Gao. The culture curators are a lethal combo with the sinister new track, which sees PVRIS signature production flair elevated to new extremes. Historically, men have feared and persecuted women’s power and magic,but propelled by unstoppable punk, political, and raucous energy, the song is a testament to each artist’s unique creative vision and the power of female collaboration.

“Burn The Witch” marks PVRIS’s first release of 2024 and will serve as the lead single to the artist’s forthcoming project, due this spring through Hopeless Records. The project is the follow up to her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, “EVERGREEN,” which debuted at number one on the UK Official Top Rock & Metal Albums chart. This April, PVRIS embarks on a 47 date international headlining tour, with stops at the infamous Troxy in London, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

