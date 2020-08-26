PVRIS Remove Guitarist Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Home News Aaron Grech August 26th, 2020 - 12:27 PM

Alternative outfit PVRIS have removed their guitarist and keyboard player Alex Babinski following allegations of sexual misconduct directed against him. The band announced that Babisnki will be “handling these matters privately and professionally,” while the musician denied these allegations publicly on social media.

“We have been made aware of the allegations involving Alex Babinski,” the band wrote in a statement on social media. “We absolutely and emphatically will not tolerate sexual harassment, coercion and all other forms of sexual misconduct — online and offline. It is our responsibility to ensure and provide a safe space within the PVRIS community and to believe and support victims and survivors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVRIS (@thisispvris) on Aug 26, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

Babinski has stated that he will be pursuing legal actions in response to the allegations, but stated that he understood why he was let go from the band. He has been a founding member of the group alongside Lynn Gunn and Brian MacDonald, who remain with the outfit.

“These allegations being made against me are 100% false,” Babinski wrote. “I understand that until there is provided clear evidence, I have no way to prove these allegations otherwise. I am determined to prove my innocence and am in the process of taking legal action in order to professionally and efficiently clear my name.”

PVRIS were set to release Use Me back in May, however the project was pushed back due to COVID-19 and then the Black Lives Matter movement. The new release date is only two days away and will feature the singles “The Death of Me,” “Gimme A Minute“and “Old Wounds.” Their latest studio album release All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell came out in 2017.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi