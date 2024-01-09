Jamie xx Shares Anthemic New Single “It’s So Good”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Artist Jamie xx has returned with a new track called “It’s So Good.” The tune is the soundtrack to the latest Chanel Coco Crush campaign that also launched globally today. Available today on all digital services, “It’s So Good is s a subtly euphoric anthem that builds over four and a half minutes of stop, start and release musical tension.

“It’s So Good” is xx’s first new music in over a year and is set to build on the success of 2022’s “Lets Do It Again” and “Kill Dem.” Last year saw the London artist refining and developing his acclaimed live show at festivals around the world alongside a run of North American dates with LCD Soundsystem and Idels as part of the Re:SET Concert Series.

The show has become so hyped that xx’s appearance at Forest Hills Stadium even somehow featured in Variety’s recent “Best Albums of 2023” list with the magazine exclaiming “while this is not an official album, the DJ set he’s been taking around the world in recent months shows how brilliantly his music has evolved in the past eight years… It amounts to a kaleidoscopic and far-reaching hour of music that I’ve played on YouTube as much as any actual album this year.”

