Glastonbury Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Dua Lipa, SZA, PJ Harvey & More

Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Glastonbury Festival has just announced its 2024 lineup. This English festival will take place from June 26th to June 30th in Worthy Farm, Pilton.

Starting with the Pyramid stage, some huge names are listed beneath it. British rock band, Coldplay, and Albanian popstar, Dua Lipa, are two of the acts that will take place on this iconic stage. Other big artists like SZA and Shania Twain will also be a part of this epic lineup. The Pyramid stage is the place to be to see your favorite popular artists.

Next on the list is the Other stage. Here we can see artists like Idles, The National, Two Door Cinema Club, and Camila Cabello. The artists on this stage have a common theme with pop-punk hits from Avril Lavigne and rock tunes from artists like Bloc Party and Nothing But Thieves.

Jungle, Black Pumas, and Jessie Ware are all found on the West Holts stage. This performance area showcases a mix of pop, R&B, electronica, and many other genres. Other stages like Woodsies and The Park are home to artists such as Gossip, Soccer Mommy, King Krule, and Orbital just to name a few. This 2024 lineup will also feature Honey Dijon, Eliza Rose, and Bonobo at stages that are yet to be stated.

There are still many artists that are to be announced along with their respective performance areas.

