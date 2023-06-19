Trent Reznor Says a Dua Lipa Song Made Him Cry in Recent Interview

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

According to stereogum.com, last week Trent Reznor was the guest on Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton podcast where he admitted to Rubin that a Dua Lipa song had recently made him cry.

In the following statement the singer describes the moment when he cried while listening to a song from Dua Lipa.

“I heard my daughter, who’s six, singing Dua Lipa the other day. She’s so into it, and it was so cool. Like, this is her music, you know? This is her thing…It really reminded me that the art of writing a well-crafted song. I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track the other day because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know? It was clever. It felt good. It’s difficult!”

During the interview Reznor was not asked which Dua Lipa song had made him tear up but the artist answered the question himself on Instagram. Stereogum posted the story to their Instagram account, with the user jo5ack to comment, “I need to know which Dua Lipa song made Trent fucking Reznor tear up.” Reznor saw the comment and answered: “it was Levitating. Her execution was spot on and when she got to the ‘sugarboo’ line it broke me.”

“Trent Reznor, speaking on Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton podcast this week.”