Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Share Reimagined Puscifer Song “Apocalyptical”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Puscifer’s critically acclaimed album, Existential Reckoning, arrives tomorrow by Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Today the band have released a visualizer for their song “Apocalyptica (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross ).”

The latest tune follows the previously released songs “A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round),” and “Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram),” which features a Daniel Martin Diaz-created clip for the track.

In the press release Puscifer‘s Mat Mitchell and Maynard James Keenan briefly describes the process of creating the re-imagined tracks.

“Existential Reckoning: Rewired is a dataset of revoiced and reassembled orchestrations by friends and members of the larger Pusciforce family said Mitchell. Keenan adds: “Sometimes it’s just fun to break stuff, then you latch on to one familiar piece and build something entirely new.”

Puscifer have released a track-by-track remix album for each of their four studio albums with Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired offering the most eclectic line-up to date. Imagineers include band members Mitchell and Carina Round, current touring musicians Greg Edwards and Gunnar Olsen, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Born somewhere in the Arizona desert, Puscifer is an electro-rock band whose catalog consists of the four full-length studio albums V, Conditions of My Parole, Money Shot and Existential Reckoning. Renowned for immersive live shows, the group’s performances blur the lines between concert and theater.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired is available on limited edition vinyl variants, as well as CD and digitally. For more information visit https://puscifer.lnk.to/ ReWired.