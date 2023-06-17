Trent Reznor Speaks on the Future of Nine Inch Nails in Recent Interview

Home News Zach Monteiro June 17th, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor has recently spoken on the future of the band, or rather the lack of any new plans for the band on the horizon. Reznor spoke about this with producer Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammation with Rick Rubin podcast.

The podcast itself covered a wide range of topics, but when the topic of new music for Nine Inch Nails came up, Reznor expressed his disinterest in writing, releasing and touring new albums. He went on to speak about how he would prefer to continue to compose scores for films with his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross.

According to Consequence, Reznor’s lack of excitement to make new music for Nine Inch Nails stems from his dejection of the larger music industry. He says “In the context of Nine Inch Nails, in terms of an audience and a culture, the importance of music – or lack of importance of music – in today’s world, from my perspective, is a little defeating… [Back then,] I was listening to music. I wasn’t doing it in the background while I was doing five other things, and I wasn’t treating it kind of as a disposable commodity.”

Reznor goes on to talk about how he felt like music had a much larger influence in the past when he says “I kind of miss the attention music got; I miss the critical attention music got… It got validated in its own way culturally… [Now] I could write a review before it comes out because it’s already written. In fact, ChatGPT could probably do a better job, y’know?”

As previously stated, Reznor seems to be looking towards film compositions nowadays, as he would go on to say “I think that’s where some of the excitement of composition in film has thrust me into places I wouldn’t be with my band. It’s made me learn and be in awe of what music is and how powerful it is…”

