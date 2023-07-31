Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Share “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Soundtrack

According to Comicbook, the score for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, has just been released.
Paramount Picture’s upcoming Ninja Turtles movie, produced by Seth Rogan, brought many talents to the movie sets, including world famous stars like Jackie Chan, John Cena, and Ice Cube. While fans can’t wait to see the movie, many were eager to hear Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for it. Below is the full track list for the album.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem track list:
- The Man in the Basement
- New Form of Life Itself
- Dipshits on a Roof
- Murder the Shreks!
- Maybe One Day
- Something to Love
- What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
- (The Worst That Could Happen)
- We Only Need Each Other
- Grand Theft Ice Cream Truck
- Techno Cosmic Research Institute
- Eye of the Tiger, Raph
- I Just Met You and You Almost Killed Me
- Accept Us.
- Puke Girl
- Megamind, Gru-Type ShitT
- Brought a Mutant to a Ninja Fight
- We’re Very Well Adjusted
- Goochie Goochie Goo
- She’s Gonna Milk Us
- Do You Need a Veterinarian?
- Enter the 37th Chamber
- A Zed and Two Noughts
- I Don’t Need That Horse
- Better Than Mark Ruffalo
- Thing from My Past
- Conveniently Placed Pizza Van
- Trapped Like a Rat
- Attack On a Titan
- Happy Ending / Sewer Home
