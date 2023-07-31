Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Share “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Soundtrack

Home News Simon Li July 31st, 2023 - 11:24 AM

According to Comicbook, the score for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, has just been released.

Paramount Picture’s upcoming Ninja Turtles movie, produced by Seth Rogan, brought many talents to the movie sets, including world famous stars like Jackie Chan, John Cena, and Ice Cube. While fans can’t wait to see the movie, many were eager to hear Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for it. Below is the full track list for the album.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem track list:

The Man in the Basement New Form of Life Itself Dipshits on a Roof Murder the Shreks! Maybe One Day Something to Love What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (The Worst That Could Happen) We Only Need Each Other Grand Theft Ice Cream Truck Techno Cosmic Research Institute Eye of the Tiger, Raph I Just Met You and You Almost Killed Me Accept Us. Puke Girl Megamind, Gru-Type ShitT Brought a Mutant to a Ninja Fight We’re Very Well Adjusted Goochie Goochie Goo She’s Gonna Milk Us Do You Need a Veterinarian? Enter the 37th Chamber A Zed and Two Noughts I Don’t Need That Horse Better Than Mark Ruffalo Thing from My Past Conveniently Placed Pizza Van Trapped Like a Rat Attack On a Titan Happy Ending / Sewer Home