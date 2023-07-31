mxdwn Music

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Share “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Soundtrack

July 31st, 2023 - 11:24 AM

According to Comicbook, the score for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, has just been released.

Paramount Picture’s upcoming Ninja Turtles movie, produced by Seth Rogan, brought many talents to the movie sets, including world famous stars like Jackie Chan, John Cena, and Ice Cube. While fans can’t wait to see the movie, many were eager to hear Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for it. Below is the full track list for the album.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem track list:

  1. The Man in the Basement
  2. New Form of Life Itself
  3. Dipshits on a Roof
  4. Murder the Shreks!
  5. Maybe One Day
  6. Something to Love
  7. What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
  8. (The Worst That Could Happen)
  9. We Only Need Each Other
  10. Grand Theft Ice Cream Truck
  11. Techno Cosmic Research Institute
  12. Eye of the Tiger, Raph
  13. I Just Met You and You Almost Killed Me
  14. Accept Us.
  15. Puke Girl
  16. Megamind, Gru-Type ShitT
  17. Brought a Mutant to a Ninja Fight
  18. We’re Very Well Adjusted
  19. Goochie Goochie Goo
  20. She’s Gonna Milk Us
  21. Do You Need a Veterinarian?
  22. Enter the 37th Chamber
  23. A Zed and Two Noughts
  24. I Don’t Need That Horse
  25. Better Than Mark Ruffalo
  26. Thing from My Past
  27. Conveniently Placed Pizza Van
  28. Trapped Like a Rat
  29. Attack On a Titan
  30. Happy Ending / Sewer Home

