Billie Eilish Responds To Claims Vinyl Variant Comments Were Targeted: “I Wasn’t Singling Anyone Out”

According to NME, Billie Eilish recently responded to the backlash she received for her comments on how “wasteful” it for artists to sell multiple vinyl variants. Some had assumed Eilish was referencing Taylor Swift who sold eight different vinyl variants for her 2020 record Folklore. Eilish has addressed the rumors, affirming that she “wasn’t singling anyone out” with those specific comments. In fact, Eilish recognized the fact that she had also bought into the variant game herself and clarified her stance on the variant issue.

Eilish took to her Instagram stories to address the backlash, commenting, “Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! Which I clearly state in the article. The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better.”

The article had referenced Eilish’s own vinyl variants for Happier Than Ever which mirrored that of Taylor Swift’s in terms of being released in the form of eight different vinyl variants. However, Billboard had also included further details about Eilish’s sustainability approach, explaining that the vinyl was one hundred percent recycled and wrapped in compostable sugar cane shrink wrap. Sustainability in the music industry continues to be an important topic with one music executive cautioning musicians to reconsider releasing physical records during the climate crisis.