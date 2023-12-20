Charli XCX Says She’s Working On New Music With The 1975’s George Daniel

Home News Ryan Freund December 20th, 2023 - 9:05 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Love is in the air! and so is new music. Singer Charli XCX has recently revealed that she is working on new music with her fiance – George Daniel of The 1975. This all came out when Charli guest starred on the Sprout Podcast where she confirmed that has enlisted the help from her fiance for her upcoming music. When asked to go into the detail the singer added “It’s funny, I have never been in a relationship with someone that I’ve worked with, so it’s like a whole new dynamic, but it’s cool,” (…) “There will probably be a couple of songs that he’s worked on with me.” via NME.

The pair first started working together back in 2021 when they recorded the song Spinning. After working together they then announced their romance on social media last year. Since then the now engaged pair have worked on Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)’ for the soundtrack of A24’s horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and the remix to Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome to My Island‘.

On the podcast, Charli also went into described how her style completely differs from The 1975 drummer. She stated that with The 1975 they take a more careful approach to writing and recording, compared to her who relies solely on instinct. She then added that since being around the band, she has developed the idea of sitting on songs and going back to them to re-tweak.

While Charli XCX is not shying away from the development of her artistry during the recording of this new music, there is not a lot of information on the upcoming project. For now, we can wish George and Charli happiness in their relationship, and look forward to what is in store for their upcoming work!