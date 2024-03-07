Charli XCX Debuts New Song “So Do I” In Tribute To The Late SOPHIE

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 7th, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Charli XCX is well known for her dance-pop hits. She has worked her way through the music industry but it would be a lie to say she did this alone. Her close friend and fellow musician, SOPHIE, passed away suddenly in an accident in 2021. SOPHIE was a great help to Charli XCX as not only a mentor within the electronic music community but a collaborator as well. The pair worked on songs like “Vroom Vroom” which ended up being a hit. Charli and SOPHIE had a close bond that transcended music and Charli even stated “She believed in me in ways that I didn’t believe [in] myself.” There was a lot of love between them and the loss of ½ of this pair was devastating.

Charli XCX is planning to release her next album, Brat, this summer and released a single from the album called “Von Dutch” last week. There is not a lot of information known about this album yet but at the Women In Music Awards, held by Billboard, XCX debuted a new track. This new song is titled “So Do I” and is in honor of her late friend SOPHIE. The song has heavy lyrics that talk about the loss, grief, and regret regarding the death of SOPHIE. This song even has references within the lyrics to SOPHIE’s song “It’s Okay To Cry.”

It is not confirmed whether or not this song will be featured on Brat but it surely tugged the heartstrings of listeners once the dismal meaning of the lyrics was driven into the minds of Charli XCX fans.

