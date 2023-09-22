Romy Confirms The XX Are In Studio Working On Forthcoming New Music

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 22nd, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Romy, who is a member of indie band The xx has confirmed that they have been working on releasing new music. According to NME, Romy has spoken to the Spanish magazine Binaural and mentioned the group took a hiatus to explore new arenas in music production.

The singer said: “Well, the three of us knew there was something new needed to explore. We all understood that we had to give ourselves some time to have space and learn new things.”

The XX’s last album, I See You, was released in 2017. Hence, it has been six years since their previous music production.

Since the release of I See You and the band’s hiatus, Romy shares her enthusiasm for producing The XX’s forthcoming music in her recent interview with Matt Wilkinson in his show featured on Apple Music. She said: “No idea. We have a laugh about it together though. If you get some trance pads from me, and Oliver wailing and then Jamie with really hectic drums. We were laughing. But I think that we have a lot of love for the sound we create with The XX.”

The lead singer has also described her passion for creating new music with her band: “I think that, for me, I’m excited to pick up the guitar again and embrace that sound, but do something in a new way. I think I want to keep evolving though. I think we all do. That’s why I wanted to do this project, to learn and specifically to work with other people. To learn how they work. To come back to Oliver and Jamie and think, ‘Well, I learned this stuff from these other people, and we can bring that fresh energy into things.’”

The xx has previously been featured as guests performing alongside Los Angeles producer and artist Nosaj Thing in October of 2022. The indie band has collaborated with Thing in his shows, where he focuses on his journey throughout Los Angeles, California.