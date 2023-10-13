Brittany Howard Announces New Album What Now, Shares Title Track & Announces Winter 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 13th, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Brittany Howard has announced news pertaining to her forthcoming album, WHAT NOW, and released its title track today, October 13. Howard produced her new song herself, with co-producer Shawn Everett (SZA and Kacey Musgraves.) There is also a music video for her song, “WHAT NOW,” which has since been uploaded on YouTube.

Howard also discussed the meaning behind her newly-released song: “What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs,” says Howard. “It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

The song is a combination of grooves, guitar rifts, and down-to-earth lyrics. In addition to Howard’s announcement of her new album, she has since signed with Island Records and announced a Winter 2024 tour. She has also made an announcement pertaining to her Winter 2024 tour, with appearances on/at:

11/06 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

11/07 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/09 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

11/10 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

11/11 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

11/15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

2/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

2/9– Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

2/11 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

2/16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

2/20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

2/23– Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel