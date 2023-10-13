mxdwn Music

Menu

Brittany Howard Announces New Album What Now, Shares Title Track & Announces Winter 2024 Tour Dates

October 13th, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Brittany Howard Announces New Album What Now, Shares Title Track & Announces Winter 2024 Tour Dates

Brittany Howard has announced news pertaining to her forthcoming album, WHAT NOW, and released its title track today, October 13. Howard produced her new song herself, with co-producer Shawn Everett (SZA and Kacey Musgraves.) There is also a music video for her song, “WHAT NOW,” which has since been uploaded on YouTube.

Howard also discussed the meaning behind her newly-released song: “What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs,” says Howard. “It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

The song is a combination of grooves, guitar rifts, and down-to-earth lyrics. In addition to Howard’s announcement of her new album, she has since signed with Island Records and announced a Winter 2024 tour. She has also made an announcement pertaining to her Winter 2024 tour, with appearances on/at:

11/06 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
11/07 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/09 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
11/10 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
11/11 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
11/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
11/15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

2/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

2/9– Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall
2/11 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
2/16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
2/20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

2/23– Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.