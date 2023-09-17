Chase & Status Share Kinetic New Single “Liquor & Cigarettes” Featuring Hedex and ArrDee

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 17th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Recently, Chase & Status released a brand new single that features both Hedex and Arrdee. The new song is called “Liquor & Cigarettes” and is a truly kinetic-sounding piece.

It was stated in a press release that, “Not content with their current takeover, C&S show no signs of slowing, with new single ‘Liquor and Cigarettes’, landing today. The high-octane banger features Brighton-hailing rapper Arrdee and is a collaboration with D&B heavy-weight Hedex. Hedex and Chase & Status teased the single at their recent huge performance at Creamfields. Cementing Chase & Status as one of the most powerful founding names in the UK Drum & Bass scene, this year’s C&S invasion is a further reminder of how the duo use their expertise to collaborate with the hottest new names; Will & Saul consistently profile the most exciting vocalists, rappers and producers, rising through the ranks; the continued progression of British club culture”

Released with a visualizer this dong is not one to miss out on. The sound is hectic and futuristic and you can hear the anguish in the vocals. The visualizer shows a lot of spray paint and graffiti art at what seems to be a location near a train track. This song is definitely one full of heartbreak and inability to get oneself out of a bad situation. It deals with addiction and losing loved ones. Make sure to give it a listen below and hear the anguish for yourself. Watch the moving and powerful visualizer as well right below!