Pixies Covers Leon Russell’s “Crystal Closet Queen”

Caroline Carvalho October 20th, 2023 - 8:10 PM

According to Twitter, Pixies covers Leon Russell’s 1971 classic “Crystal Closet Queen” from an LP titled A Song For Leon. This is a 10-track tribute album that was released last week and includes other great artists like Orville Peck, Nathaniel Rateliff, Leon’s daughter Tina Rose, Amy Nelson (Willie Nelson’s daughter), Bootsy Collins, and more.

The song portrays a striking image for the imagination of the listeners. The song reflects the challenge that people encounter when trying to reveal their authentic self to the world, often hiding behind masks to shield themselves from critiques of social rejection. The interpretation of the song’s message may differ from one listener to another, but it is often believed the song explores individual conflicts and different aspects of human behavior. Pixies is considered one of the most prominent band featured and with this cover for tribute to Leon Russell’s may encourage the audience to listen to their extensive collection of music like the classic album from the late 80s and 90s.

This cover is a way to express admiration of Russell’s talent consistency and commitment to do what he most liked. This song would continue to resonate with the audience across generations because it is a great mesmerizing composition who invites the listeners to embark on a self discovery and confront their own fears. This past summer Pixes were on a North American tour that started on May 4 and ended on June 25.