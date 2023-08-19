Pixies to Donate 20% of Merch Sales to Maui Strong Fund

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 19th, 2023 - 11:50 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Photo By Raymond Flotat

On August 16th Pixies decided to donate 20% of their merch sales on pixiesmerch.com to The Maui Strong Fund. The rock band announced this donation attempt on Twitter on the 16th and decided the charity event would last until the 21st of August. If you want to help out and get some Pixies gear make sure you check out their website here.

Under the hashtag #mauistrong this post-punk rock band is doing their due diligence to help those in need and allowing an easy way for their fans to help out too! Charity like this insure that bands and fans can come together for a common purpose and allows an artist to use their influence for good. According to the Maui Strong Fund website, “The Maui Strong Fund is providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui.”

Everything on the Pixies website is included in this fundraiser which includes T-shirts, vinyls, cassettes and so much more make sure to check it out at the link above. And check out their post for the event here.