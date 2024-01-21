Frank Black Of Pixies Joins Dandy Warhols On New Single “Danzig With Myself”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 21st, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat



Pixie’s front man Frank Black has joined Dandy Warhols in the new creation of a song, “Danzing With Myself.” The new single features a combination of both Warhol and Pixie’s musical elements and vibe, that accentuate the talent of each artist to a great extent. Like the press release describes, “Frank Black adds a heavy dose of Pixies’ fuzzed-out surf guitar” which goes to showcase the exceptional teamwork and collaboration that the artist underwent in the creation of the new song.

The press release also shares the artists own perspectives on the process of creating the song that allows fans to feel more connected to the song by understanding the behind the scenes moments that led to the release. For instance, the source adds a comment made by Courtney Taylor-Taylor of The Dandy Warhols in which they state, “It started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down,” In this manner, it is possible to note the creative steps that were necessary in creating the single that also leads listeners to appreciate it more.

The beginning of the song incorporates an anticipating beat that continues to speed up until all the instruments come together. The transition is smooth and carries out throughout the song, later incorporating vocals that are simultaneously soft and loud. The blending of the different elements forms a unique track that gives fans of different music genres to find some aspect of the song they can enjoy.