Lzzy Hale of Halestorm is Gibson’s First Female Brand Ambassador

July 15th, 2021

Frontwoman of hard rock band Halestorm Lzzy Hale has joined American musical instrument manufacturer Gibson Brands, Inc. as their first female brand ambassador, according to Blabbermouth. Gibson is world-renowned as one of the most popular guitar brands across numerous genres of music.

Hale’s partnership with both Gibson and Epiphone luthiers involves the design of two sold-out guitars called the Gibson Lzzy Hale Explorer and the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer. Her role as ambassador also includes working with the Gibson Gives artist advisor council. With this work, she will assist the company in selecting philanthropic oopportunities to take part in to help “drive the culture of giving back.”

The partnership was officiated earlier today, when Hale was welcomed in an onstage ceremony by Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian at the Gibson Garage in Nashville, Tennessee.

In welcoming her to the stage, Gueikian said of the artist, “It’s an honor to welcome Lzzy Hale as our newest Gibson ambassador. Lzzy is an ambassador of music, not just Gibson. A powerhouse singer, badass guitarist, and an influential force in music, Lzzy is a trailblazer in every sense of the word. From early on in her career, Lzzy had a clear vision of what she wanted to achieve and put in the hard work to get there, without compromising. She has and continues to pave the way for other artists leading by example, breaking down barriers, and elevating HALESTORM into a Grammy Award-winning band with a faithful fanbase worldwide.”

Hale herself stated, “I am beyond honored to be named a Gibson ambassador,” said Hale. “Ever since I was 16 years old, it was my dream to someday be a part of the Gibson circle. It’s an incredible feeling to know that this dream has become a reality. Something magical ignites within me when I hold a Gibson guitar in my hands, the same guitars that my forefathers and foremothers of rock slung over their shoulders. With Gibson, I am the rock star I’m meant to be. It is a privilege to represent my genre, my gender, and the incredible power of music that unites us all, with my beautiful Gibson family.”

Halestorm has landed four singles at No. 1 at rock radio and two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Last year, Lzzy Hale hosted the 2020 She Rocks Awards, and earlier this week she appeared at the Stand Up and Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday livestream to help raise money for The Dio Cancer Fund.

The band’s most recent album release was Vicious, with a fifth studio album in the works. Halestorm will be kicking off their Fall 2021 tour on July 30, with tickets available on their website.