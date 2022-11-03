Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Isn’t Ruling Out a Solo Album

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2022 - 1:34 PM

According to blabbermouth.net during an interview yesterday with Sweden’s RockSverige Halestorm‘s lead singer Lzzy Hale was asked if she thinks there will ever be a chance to record a solo album in the near future.

” I might. My guys in the band are actually begging me to do that. They’re the ones going, ‘Hey, you can do a solo album so we can have some time off?’ I have a lot of songs that are very much… If you’re thinking of Stevie Nicks’s ”Bella Donna”… You can hear when you’re listening to Fleetwood Mac and when you’re listening to Stevie Nicks’s solo records where her voice is in the band. Fleetwood Mac would not be the same without her, but you can really accentuate that corner of the world of the band. I feel like if I were to do a solo record, which I have plenty of songs that have never seen the light of day that I could choose from, you would definitely be able to hear what my specific influence is on the band. Yeah, absolutely, I think it most likely will be in the future. Whether it’s my decision or the guys are, like, ‘You just go!’ Either way, it’s gonna happen.” said Hale

Halestorm‘s latest album, Back From The Dead, has two two No. 1 hits. Also the album follows the band’s 2018 album Vicious which gave Halestorm their second Grammy nomination, for “Best Rock Performance” for the song “Uncomfortable”which is the band’s fourth No. 1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name them “Rock Artist Of The Decade” in 2019.