Judas Priest Share Vibrant New Song “The Serpent And The King”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, Judas Priest has shared the new song “The Serpent and the King,” which is the latest offering from their upcoming new studio album Invincible Shield. The song sees the band at their heavy metal best, with what is the most fist pumping track on the album. The single launched today on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show alongside an exclusive interview with Rob Halford and Zane Lowe. Judas Priest have been teasing snippets of the song on social media for over a month, which whipped fans into a frenzy for its release.

Invincible Shield will be released on March 8 on Epic Records. The album’s previous singles “Panic Attack, “Trial By Fire” and “Crown Of Horns” have been streamed over 15 million times since release.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat