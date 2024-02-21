Sean Diddy Combs Claims Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him Is “Unconstitutional” In Court Response

Home News Ryan Freund February 21st, 2024 - 4:38 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs has just made his first legal response against allegations that he “sex trafficked” and “gang raped” a 17-year-old girl in 2003. Billboard reports that he is claiming that the alleged allegations are “fictional” and violate his constitutional right to due process. The lawsuit, filed in December, involves Jane Doe accuser claiming that Combs and former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre “plied” her with drugs and alcohol before raping her in a Manhattan recording studio when she was a junior in high school.

Combs lawyers say that the case is a violation of the so-called doctrine of unclean hands, which means the accuser filed the lawsuit in bad faith. Lawyers of Combs also argue that the lawsuit “alleges an entirely fictional account that never occurred.” They also claim that photos from the accuser could be fake, disputing the “context, genuineness, and accuracy” of the images given.

This comes after the artist was hit with abuse claims late last year, first with alleged allegations of rape by R&B singer and longtime romantic partner Cassie. A case that was quickly settled, but was followed by Combs getting sued by two other women who say they were sexually assaulted. Combs was then hit with another allegation with the current case over the alleged 2003 rape of Jane Doe.

Combs has strongly denied all the allegations made about him In the past year. Sean “Diddy” Combs stated in December “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.” In a statement to Billboard on Wednesday, Jane Doe’s lawyers rejected arguments made by Combs’ lawyers: “The deeply troubling allegations against the defendants by multiple women speak for themselves. The ridiculous claim that the photos are somehow fake and the law at issue is unconstitutional are nothing more than desperate attempts to conjure a defense where none exists.”