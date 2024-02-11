Donna Summer & Ozzy Osbourne Accuse Kanye West Of Copyright Infringement On New Album Vultures

Home News Skyy Rincon February 11th, 2024 - 6:38 PM

Back in August, Kanye West had promised fans he would be releasing new music “imminently.” News that Ty Dolla $ign was slated to join forces with West on a collaborative new album made headlines, marking the latter’s first since the arrival of Donda 2 back in 2022 which was released exclusively on Stem Player. After several delays, the album, entitled Vultures 1, is now available on streaming services with Vultures 2 and Vultures 3 set to follow on March 8 and April 5.

The album rollout process, however, has faced a fair share of controversy, especially in terms of samples and allegations of copyright infringement. In mid-December, around the time the original release date was set, West was accused of allegedly interpolating Backstreet Boys’ 1977 hit, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” without permission from the record label. It was also revealed that Nicki Minaj had denied West’s request to clear a verse on the album.

. @KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM… — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 9, 2024

Now, Ozzy Osbourne and the estate of Donna Summer are also confronting West about alleged copyright infringement for the use of their songs “Iron Man” and “I Feel Love” respectively. Osbourne claimed that West had approached him asking for permission to use a section of a 1983 live performance of “Iron Man” for one of his songs to which he had refused as he did not want to be associated with West following the antisemitic commentary. Osbourne went on to allege that the rapper used the sample during a recent album listening party. Summer’s estate also claims that West had allegedly interpolated her 1977 hit “I Feel Love” without authorization after previously asking for permission and being denied.